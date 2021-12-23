Apple temporarily shuts eight stores as Covid cases surge among employees

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Apple Inc. temporarily shuttered at least eight retail stores in the U.S. and Canada over the past day as Covid-19 cases surged among the public and employees. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Since Tuesday, Apple has closed the following locations:

Dadeland in Miami

The Gardens Mall in Palm Beach

Lenox Square in Atlanta

Cumberland Mall in Atlanta

Highland Village in Houston

Summit Mall in Ohio

Pheasant Lane in New Hampshire

Sainte-Catherine in Montreal Apple, based in Cupertino, California, typically shuts down a retail store when around 10% of staff members test positive for Covid-19. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Such closures have become increasingly routine in recent weeks. Before the latest round, Apple shut and reopened eight additional locations, including stores in Texas, Maryland, Hawaii, Ohio and Ottawa. The closures typically lasted a few days each. A ninth closed store -- Lincoln Road in Miami Beach -- remains shut. In August, Apple also temporarily closed a location in Charleston, South Carolina.

“We regularly monitor conditions, and we will adjust our health measures to support the well-being of customers and employees," Apple said in a statement. “We remain committed to a comprehensive approach for our teams that combines regular testing with daily health checks, employee and customer masking, deep cleaning and paid sick leave."

Apple has previously said that all its workers are tested regularly and that it only reopens stores once each employee is tested again. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As Covid-19 case numbers and the omicron variant surge across the world, Apple has started to limit occupancy inside its retail stores to promote social distancing. It has also restored its mask mandate across all U.S. stores and has once again put in plexiglass dividers to protect employees.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.