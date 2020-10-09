Home >Companies >News >Apple to extend some free subscription to video-streaming service through Feb
1 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2020, 08:08 AM IST Reuters

The company had bundled a one-year free subscription to its video-streaming service

Apple Inc said on Thursday that it would extend free Apple TV subscriptions, which were set to end within the next three months, through February.

The company had bundled a one-year free subscription to its video-streaming service, which debuted in November last year with shows such as "Oprah's Book Club" and Jennifer Aniston's "The Morning Show", with the purchase of an Apple product.

Apple TV subscriptions otherwise cost $5 per month.

