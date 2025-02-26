Apple Inc. became the latest company in the list of tech giants who have pledged hundreds of billions of dollars in US investments, which President Donald Trump claims credit for.

The iPhone maker said that it will spend $500 billion in the US over the next four years, hire 20,000 new employees and produce AI serves domestically.

An hour after Apple's announcement, Donald Trump said that the company was spending in the US because it has “faith in what we are doing.”

However, Apple didn’t directly attribute its investments to the Trump administration. According to Bloomberg, the plan itself isn’t far off from what Apple had previously said it would spend.

Since Trump came to the White House as the President eight years ago, corporate pledges have seen taking shape. Now, corporates are revisiting this tradition as the Republican returns to the Oval Office for a second time.

Around the start of Trump’s first term eight years ago, Japanese investment giant SoftBank Group Corp. made a commitment to invest $50 billion in the US that, it said, would create 50,000 jobs.

Foxconn Technology Group and Intel Corp. were among others that handed Trump spending plans to tout — despite the fact that some were clearly in the works long before he took office.

Here are some of the major tech investments announced since Donald Trump returned as the US President:

Apple Announced: $500 billion domestically over the next four years

Previously: Apple was already expected to spend $10.8 billion on capital expenditures this year. Its operating expenses totaled $57.5 billion in 2024.

Jobs: 20,000

Location: Houston and Detroit

On Monday, Apple announced what the company described as its biggest US commitment to date. The tech giant is planning to hire 20,000 new workers, produce AI servers in the US and altogether spend $500 billion domestically over the next four years. Investments will include the opening of a new server manufacturing facility in Houston, a supplier academy in Michigan and additional spending with its existing suppliers in the country.

The announcement came days after Trump and Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook met, after which Trump suggested that Cook planned to invest “hundreds of billions of dollars.”

Stargate Project Announced: As much as $500 billion

Previously: Stargate is a new JV, but OpenAI had been pitching a plan for a massive data center build-out in the US for months, initially to the Biden administration

Jobs: “Hundreds of thousands”

Location: Texas, initially

On Jan. 21 — the day after Trump was inaugurated — ChatGPT developer OpenAI, SoftBank and software giant Oracle Corp., announced a joint venture to develop AI infrastructure across the US. The firms said they plan to invest as much as $500 billion over the next four years — but are focused on a $100 billion deployment initially — on projects that they estimated would create “hundreds of thousands of American jobs.”

Stargate’s first project is a data center complex that spans about 875 acres in Abilene, Texas, that will eventually be used to power AI systems.

The joint venture marketed the project as a means of supporting the “reindustrialization of the United States” and protecting “the national security of America and its allies.” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman had been pitching the Biden administration on a massive AI infrastructure build-out last year.

SoftBank Announced: $100 billion

Previously: SoftBank had been laying out plans for months to invest further in AI semiconductors, data centers and robots. Its Vision Fund invested $500 million in the leading US AI startup OpenAI and launched a $1.5 billion tender to buy more stock from OpenAI employees last year.

Jobs: 100,000

Location: Texas, for one, through Stargate JV

In December, Trump announced that SoftBank planned to invest $100 billion in the US over the next four years during an event alongside CEO Masayoshi Son. The plan includes a pledge to create 100,000 jobs focused on artificial intelligence and related infrastructure, including investments in data centers, semiconductors and energy, according to a person familiar with the plan.

The announcement immediately prompted the question of where the company will get the capital for its latest pledge. During Trump’s last term, Son was raising his $100 billion Vision Fund with money from outside investors and poured the cash into startups such as WeWork, Uber Technologies Inc. and DoorDash Inc. SoftBank doesn’t have the cash on hand to deliver on Son’s pledge this time.

Meta Announced: $65 billion

Previously: Meta’s capital spending was expected to total nearly $60 billion this year. Its operating expenses topped $64 billion last year.

Jobs: N/A

Location: Louisiana, for one

Meta Platforms Inc. plans to invest as much as $65 billion on projects related to artificial intelligence in 2025, including building a data center “so large that it would cover a significant part of Manhattan,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced in a Facebook post on Jan. 24.

Meta plans to bring around a gigawatt of computing power online in 2025 and is projected to end the year with more than 1.3 million graphics processing units, the kind of chips critical to running AI systems, Zuckerberg said. He also said the company will “significantly” expand its AI teams, without quantifying the number of jobs to be created.

Meta was already heavily investing in AI. Less than three months earlier, Zuckerberg had warned investors that Meta planned to “significantly accelerate” its capital spending in 2025 to bet on AI and the metaverse. The company had announced a $10 billion data center in Louisiana.

Microsoft Announced: Reiterated plans to invest more than $40 billion on US data centers

Previously: All plans had already been announced

Jobs: Estimated that AI will broadly help create the next “billion AI-enabled jobs”

Location: States including Texas and Arizona

Microsoft has yet to hand Trump a flashy announcement that he can take credit for. But its president, Brad Smith, did write a blog post in January to welcome Trump into the White House — and lay out investments it had already been planning.

Among the plans he mentioned: Microsoft is on track to invest about $80 billion to build data centers to train AI models and deploy AI and cloud-based applications, with more than half of that investment located in the US. Last year, the company announced that it would invest more than $35 billion in 14 countries within three years to build “secure” AI and data center infrastructure. The company has previously disclosed plans to build data center capacity in states including Arizona and Texas.

It’s also working with BlackRock Inc. and the United Arab Emirates’ MGX investment vehicle to create an international investment fund to add up to $100 billion of additional funding for AI infrastructure and the AI supply chain.

Damac Announced: At least $20 billion

Previously: Damac had already been laying the groundwork for a larger foray into the data centers business. Edgnex Data Centers, a unit of the Dubai-based conglomerate, had plans to invest $3 billion over the next three to five years in data centers in Southeast Asia.

Jobs: “Thousands”

Location: Texas, Arizona, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, Illinois, Michigan and Indiana

Since Trump was first elected in 2016, Hussain Sajwani, the head of Damac Group, wanted the world to know he was the US president’s man in the Middle East. The real estate billionaire thrust himself into the spotlight again in January, standing alongside Trump and promising an investment of at least $20 billion to build new US data centers from Arizona to Ohio.

The details of how Sajwani — whose net worth has surged in recent years to about $13 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index — will finance such an undertaking weren’t immediately apparent. Sajwani, who is likely to lean heavily on banks and other financial institutions for much of that investment, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television that Damac’s balance sheet would allow it to fund about 30%.

Trump said the first phase of Damac’s plan would span Texas, Arizona, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, Illinois, Michigan and Indiana. Damac has said the investment is expected to create “thousands of jobs” where the data centers are built.

Amazon Announced: $11 billion

Previously: Amazon had laid out plans to spend tens of billions of dollars on new data centers long before Trump was elected. The company was already expected to drop nearly $100 billion on capital expenditures this year and had $243 billion in operating expenses last year.

Jobs: At least 550

Location: Georgia

In January, Amazon Web Services pledged to invest an estimated $11 billion in Georgia to expand infrastructure to support AI and cloud technologies. The investment is expected to create at least 550 new high-skilled jobs, according to the company’s press release.

As part of the investment plan, the company will build new data centers in Butts County, Russ Crumbley, chairman of the Butts County board of commissioners, said in the statement.

Anduril Announced: Nearly $1 billion

Previously: Anduril had already said in August 2024 that it was planning to invest hundreds of millions of dollars on a new facility.

Jobs: 4,000 directly, and another 8,500 to sustain operations

Location: Ohio

Defense tech startup Anduril Industries Inc. announced in January that it had chosen Ohio as the location of a sprawling new manufacturing facility that will produce tens of thousands of autonomous systems and weapons annually. Co-founder Palmer Luckey had previously said he expected the California-based weapons technology startup to thrive under the Trump administration.

Anduril aims to secure final approvals to begin modernizing an existing facility on-site in coming weeks, and expects to begin producing weapons by July 2026. Anduril expects to invest nearly $1 billion in the new facility, which it says will create 4,000 jobs directly, and another 8,500 jobs to sustain operations.

The startup had been planning the new facility long before Trump was elected. In August 2024, after raising $1.5 billion in a new funding round, the company said it planned to spend hundreds of millions on the new site.