Apple to invest another $200 million in carbon removal fund1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 02:51 AM IST
The additional investment is expected to help the fund start new projects and double its previously stated goal to remove about 1 million metric tons of carbon dioxide per year
Apple Inc said on Tuesday it doubled its financial commitment to a fund it had established two years ago to invest in projects that remove carbon from the atmosphere.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×