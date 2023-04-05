Apple eyes brand boost in India with first official store

Apple eyes brand boost in India with first official store2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 10:23 PM IST
While having its own stores won’t have an immediate impact on the company’s market share in the country, experts said the stores may improve its brand positioning, and help expand business opportunities.
NEW DELHI : Apple, on Wednesday, announced its first Apple Store in India, which will open at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. While having its own stores won’t have an immediate impact on the company’s market share in the country, experts said the stores may improve its brand positioning, and help expand business opportunities. They will also allow Apple to offer an end-to-end consumer experience, which has been a key part of the company’s global strategy for years.
