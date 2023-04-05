Apple eyes brand boost in India with first official store

Further, Tarun Pathak, research director at Counterpoint Research noted that opening more self-owned stores “will further strengthen Apple’s premium image and experience". “With the new store, Apple will be able to control the end-to-end experience and purchase journey," he said. To be sure, India has been among the fastest-growing markets for Apple in the past few quarters, even as demand has slumped in many of its traditional markets. Apple posted a 5% drop in revenue from a year earlier in the December quarter but posted double-digit growth in India, setting a quarterly revenue record for itself.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}