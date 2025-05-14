Apple to pay $95 million over Siri privacy lawsuit: How to file a claim?

Apple has agreed to pay $95 million (approximately ₹810 crore) to settle a class action lawsuit that alleged the tech giant's voice assistant Siri recorded users without their consent. "Apple denies all of the allegations made in the lawsuit and denies that Apple did anything improper or unlawful," the settlement website states.

According to the legal notice, users in the US who owned or purchased a Siri-enabled device between September 17, 2014, and December 31, 2024, and experienced such unintended activations, may be eligible for compensation.

The lawsuit alleges that people's “confidential or private communications were allegedly obtained by Apple and/or shared with third parties as a result of an unintended Siri activation.” Siri, a voice assistant activated by saying "Hey, Siri," can set reminders, control smart home devices and make recommendations.

Who Can Claim?

People who owned Siri-enabled iPhones and other Apple devices between Sept. 17, 2014, and Dec. 31, 2024, and who "experienced an unintended Siri activation during a confidential or private communication," are eligible to file a claim, according to the settlement website.

Eligible devices include:

iPhones

iPads

Apple Watches

MacBooks

iMacs

Apple TVs

HomePods

iPod Touches

Users can claim compensation of up to $20 per device, for a maximum of five devices, meaning some may receive up to $100. The final amount may vary depending on how many people submit claims.

The settlement's final approval hearing is scheduled for August 1, 2025, at 9 a.m., but there could be an appeal that would delay the payout, the settlement website notes. "If there is no appeal, your settlement benefit will be processed promptly. Please be patient," it states.

How To Claim

Consumers can visit the official Lopez Voice Assistant Settlement website to submit a claim. Those who received a claim ID via email or postcard can use it to file faster, but it's not mandatory.

The deadline to submit claims is July 2, 2025.