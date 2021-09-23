Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Apple to pay bonuses of up to $1,000 to store employees

Apple to pay bonuses of up to $1,000 to store employees

FILE PHOTO: An Apple logo is pictured in an Apple store in Paris.
1 min read . 05:36 AM IST Chavi Mehta, Reuters

Apple will give out $1,000 to retail staff hired before March 31, while those who joined later will get $500, the report said

Apple Inc will pay one-time bonuses of as much as $1,000 to store employees next month, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company will give out $1,000 to retail staff hired before Mar. 31, while those who joined later will get $500, the report said.

New employees for the holiday shopping season will receive $200 and bonuses will also be handed out to AppleCare and online sales staff, the report added.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company's retail chief told Reuters in June that Apple was expanding its retail operations, betting that a combination of strategies developed before and during COVID-19 will make its stores more popular than ever. 

 

 

