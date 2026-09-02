Apple to pay Tim Cook $47 million as he takes over as executive chair: Here's how much he will make in annual salary

iPhone maker Apple Inc. is paying its former Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Tim Cook, a $47 million compensation package as he transitions to the newly created role of executive chairman. The latest arrangement puts Cook’s pay close to that of new CEO John Ternus and suggests that the former CEO is likely to remain deeply involved in the company.

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How much will Tim Cook get in annual salary? The Financial Times reported the development on Tuesday (local time), stating that Cook's compensation package of $47 million includes a $2 million annual salary and $45 million in planned equity. In a US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, the company noted that the current CEO's base salary has now been raised to $3 million, with a target annual equity award of $55 million in financial year 2027, provided the performance criteria are met.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What compensation package is Tim Cook receiving as executive chairman of Apple? ⌵ Tim Cook's compensation package as executive chairman is $47 million, which includes a $2 million annual salary and $45 million in planned equity. 2 Why did Apple choose John Ternus as CEO to succeed Tim Cook? ⌵ Apple selected John Ternus as CEO to shift from Tim Cook’s operations-focused leadership to a more product- and engineering-led approach, leveraging Ternus's extensive experience with Apple's hardware. 3 How does John Ternus's background prepare him for the role of Apple CEO? ⌵ John Ternus has over two decades of experience at Apple, overseeing the engineering of key products like the iPhone and iPad, which equips him with deep understanding of Apple's product design and development culture. 4 What changes are expected under John Ternus's leadership at Apple? ⌵ Under John Ternus, Apple is expected to focus more on innovative product development and integrate artificial intelligence into its devices, potentially reshaping its product portfolio. 5 How has Tim Cook's tenure as CEO impacted Apple's market value? ⌵ During Tim Cook's 15 years as CEO, Apple's market capitalization grew from approximately $350 billion to about $4.67 trillion, reflecting a dramatic increase in stock value and company prominence.

Cook, who had been at the helm of the company for 15 years, is reportedly taking a 40 per cent cut in his pay. His previous compensation package during the 2024 and 2025 fiscal years was around $74 million. The handover to Ternus on Tuesday marked only the second change in CEO at the company this century.

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The company has created the executive chair position specifically for Cook, while longtime non-executive board chair Arthur Levinson will take over as lead independent director from Tuesday. Levinson received $557,231 in compensation for the 2025 fiscal year, considerably less than Cook’s remuneration in his new role.

Also Read | Tim Cook steps down as Apple CEO on 1 September, John Ternus to succeed him

Cook's role as executive chairman Previously, the tech giant said the former CEO would assist with several aspects of the company, including engagement with policymakers around the world. His responsibilities, combined with the scale of his new compensation package, have led Wall Street analysts to believe that he is likely to remain actively involved in Apple rather than serve as a largely hands-off board chair.

During his 15 years as CEO, Cook built close ties with both the United States and China and helped the company manage its position as a major US technology group with heavy manufacturing exposure to Beijing.

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Ternus takes over as CEO, replacing Cook Ternus, a 25-year Apple veteran and hardware engineer, told employees that he is honoured to step into the role and is grateful that Cook is the executive chair.

On Tuesday, Ternus assumed the role of CEO, taking charge of a company that remains dominant in the global smartphone market but has fallen behind competitors in artificial intelligence. However, one of Ternus' biggest challenges will be balancing the iPhone maker's dependence on Beijing while dealing with acute political pressure from the White House.

Ternus, 51, joined the company's design team in 2001 and worked his way up to senior vice president of hardware engineering, reporting to Cook, AFP reported. He oversees the engineering teams responsible for Apple’s entire product portfolio, including the iPhone, which accounts for the largest share of the company’s revenue.

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Ternus’s appointment comes just days before Apple’s annual iPhone event on 9 September, giving him little time to settle into his new role. The company is expected to unveil its first foldable iPhone at the event.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.