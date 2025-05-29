Forget iOS 19, your next iPhone update could be iOS 26 as Apple plans major OS overhaul

Tech giant and iPhone maker Apple Inc. plans to rebrand its operating system names across devices starting from the next update, Bloomberg reported citing a source.
The company is likely to make this announcement at the coming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 9, it added.
A spokesperson for Apple decline to comment, as per the report.
Besides the name change, the new OS promises a fresh user interface across devices — an attempt to bring users “a more cohesive experience”. Internally, this is being called “Solarium”, and will include tvOS, watchOS and parts of visionOS, as per another Bloomberg report.
The report noted that similar rebranding strategies were undertaken by rivals Samsung Electronics Co. and Microsoft Corp. in the past.
In 2020, Samsung renamed its flagship Galaxy S phone line to reflect its year of launch — i.e. the Galaxy S20. Its predecessor, which debuted in 2019, was the Galaxy S10 (10th generation).
In 1995, Microsoft shifted to naming major operating systems after the year of launch, which means Windows 2000 followed the Windows 98, which came after the Windows 95.
The small difference is that Apple will use the coming year, instead of the ongoing one — iOS 26 (not iOS 25) despite launching in September 2025.
(With inputs from Bloomberg)
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.