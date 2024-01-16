Apple to Remove Blood Oxygen Sensor from Watch to Avoid U.S. Ban, Rival Says

Apple is removing a blood-oxygen sensor from some of its smartwatches to get around a patent dispute related to the technology, a step likely to avoid further sales disruptions but that may raise questions about the company’s push into health. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company halted sales of some watch models briefly last month after a U.S. import ban went into effect stemming from an October ruling by the U.S International Trade Commission. The trade agency found Apple had violated the patents of medical-technology company Masimo related to the blood-oxygen tool. Sales resumed temporarily in recent weeks pending a legal review.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency, which is responsible for enforcing import bans, on Friday approved technical changes to the watches, including the removal of the blood-oxygen sensor, according to a Masimo filing Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Write to Aaron Tilley at aaron.tilley@wsj.com

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!