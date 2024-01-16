Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  Apple to Remove Blood Oxygen Sensor from Watch to Avoid U.S. Ban, Rival Says

Apple to Remove Blood Oxygen Sensor from Watch to Avoid U.S. Ban, Rival Says

Aaron Tilley , The Wall Street Journal

Tech giant’s withdrawal of technology may end cloud hanging over $18 billion smartwatch business.

An Apple Watch display. PHOTO: DAVID PAUL MORRIS/BLOOMBERG NEWS

Apple is removing a blood-oxygen sensor from some of its smartwatches to get around a patent dispute related to the technology, a step likely to avoid further sales disruptions but that may raise questions about the company’s push into health.

The company halted sales of some watch models briefly last month after a U.S. import ban went into effect stemming from an October ruling by the U.S International Trade Commission. The trade agency found Apple had violated the patents of medical-technology company Masimo related to the blood-oxygen tool. Sales resumed temporarily in recent weeks pending a legal review.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency, which is responsible for enforcing import bans, on Friday approved technical changes to the watches, including the removal of the blood-oxygen sensor, according to a Masimo filing Monday.

Apple didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Write to Aaron Tilley at aaron.tilley@wsj.com

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.