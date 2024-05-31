Apple to revolutionize Siri with advanced AI, enabling precise app control: report
Apple Inc. is set to overhaul its Siri virtual assistant with more advanced artificial intelligence, enabling users to control individual app functions with their voice, according to sources familiar with the matter, as reported by Bloomberg.
