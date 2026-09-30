Apple to sell 6 million iPhone Duo units this year as IDC predicts 13% growth in foldable phone sales

Apple plans to sell around 6 million iPhone Duo units this year. Counterpoint Research shared this first sales estimate to Bloomberg. This number suits niche foldable devices, not regular iPhones.
Success depends heavily on Apple's increase in production capacity. The iPhone Duo costs $1,999 and will be released in October. In India, the 256GB variant costs ₹2,99,900, 512GB ₹3,24,900, 1TB ₹3,74,900 and 2TB ₹4,49,900.
It sits at the top of Apple's product lineup. This device carries industry hopes for boosting foldable sales.
IDC estimates foldable phones will grow 13% this year. Total shipments should reach 22.9 million units globally, according to the market researcher. Without Apple's Duo, this segment would have declined instead.
Apple's iPhone 18 Pro family was recently launched alongside the Duo. It has performed strongly in the Chinese market.
Apple skipped releasing a base-model upgrade this time. This pushed upgrade-seeking consumers toward pricier Pro models instead. Sales rose 12% compared to the previous iPhone 17 Pro launch.
This happened despite an overall market downturn in China. Chinese smartphone brands faced a 17% decline this summer. Apple bucked this trend and gained market share instead.
Apple now holds 33% of China's competitive smartphone market, according to Bloomberg. This is unusual since competitors usually share the market equally.
Rising component costs are forcing all manufacturers to increase prices. Companies are compensating for lower sales by increasing revenue per unit.
This situation significantly benefits Apple's competitive positioning. Chinese flagship models recently saw price hikes exceeding $200.
Analyst Ivan Lam told Bloomberg that it had raised the overall price anchor. This strengthened the iPhone's relative value proposition among consumers.
“Price hikes of over $200 on many Chinese flagship models may have raised the price anchor, strengthening the iPhone’s relative value proposition,” he said.
John Ternus, Apple’s new CEO, reportedly wants faster product development going forward. He plans more frequent launches and fewer management layers. Bloomberg reported this earlier, citing insiders.
Ternus wants Apple to become a more experimental company. He believes that, in the AI era, faster launches help with competition. He now wants products launched throughout the year. This reportedly moves beyond traditional spring and autumn schedules.
Upcoming products include camera-equipped AirPods and smart glasses. A redesigned iPhone marks its 20th anniversary, too. Ternus supports running Apple with fewer employees.
Hardware engineering recently removed several programme manager positions. These employees previously coordinated teams and development timelines.