Apple to settle lawsuit over iTunes gift card scam. Details here

Tim Cook-led Apple has agreed to settle a lawsuit that accuses the Cupertino-based tech giant of knowingly allowing fraudsters to use its gift cards and keeping a portion of the stolen funds as a "commission".

According to a federal court filing cited by Reuters, Apple and the plaintiffs have agreed on material terms of the settlement after working with a mediator, and a draft of the formal settlement will be submitted to US District Judge Edward Davila for preliminary approval.

The judge had refused to dismiss the case in June 2022, finding that the plaintiffs had sufficiently alleged that Apple's efforts to deny liability, even after victims of the fraud came forward to claim they had been defrauded, were unconscionable.

What is the case about?

The complainants noted that fraudsters would try to create a sense of urgency or panic by insisting that victims buy App Store and iTunes gift cards or Apple Store gift cards to pay for expenses such as taxes, hospital bills and debt collection, Reuters reported.

The victims were then instructed to share the code on the back of these gift cards, despite a warning on the back of these gift cards stating "Do not share your code with anyone you do not know".

The lawsuit alleges that Apple deposited only 70% of these stolen funds into the scammers' bank accounts, keeping the remaining 30% as a commission for converting the stolen codes into dollars. Victims of the scam are believed to have lost hundreds of millions of dollars.

Notably, the news comes amidst Apple has already been embroiled in a patent issue over its Apple Watches in the US. The International Trade Commission (ITC), a US federal agency, had ruled in October that Apple infringed on two health technology patents held by medical technology company Masimo Corp that relate to blood oxygen sensing and ordered a halt on sales on some newer Apple Watch models.

