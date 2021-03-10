"Apple is dedicated to making the best products and services in the world to delight our customers. iPhone 12 features a sleek flat-edge design and brings impressive new capabilities, including advanced computational photography, an expansive edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR display with OLED for a brighter, more immersive viewing experience, a new Ceramic Shield front cover, providing the biggest jump in durability ever on iPhone, and is powered by A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone. We are proud to be starting production of iPhone 12 in India for our local customers," the company said.

The tech giant, which started manufacturing iPhones in India in 2017, has been shifting some of its production from China to India. Currently, the company manufactures the iPhone SE (2020), the iPhone XR and iPhone 11 in India, through its contract manufacturing partners, Foxconn and Wistron. The company is only going to make the iPhone 12 models here at the moment, with the Pro models of the device being imported from China.

According to experts, shifting production of some of its products to India is not only in the interest of Apple, but also the Indian government, which has been trying to ramp up exports from the country. While Apple has performed well in India over the past year, the country still accounts for a very small part of its manufacturing base, which means that it could significantly contribute to the country’s electronics exports base.

The Cupertino, California based company had almost doubled its market share in India over 2020. “There are certain markets where our share is quite low. India is one of them. It did improve from the year-ago quarter. Our business roughly doubled. So, we feel pretty good about the trajectory," Apple chief executive Tim Cook said in an earnings call in January this year.

Analysts have pegged Apple’s market share in India at about 4% of the overall market, in the December 2020 quarter. The company’s market share was at around 2% in December 2019. Prachir Singh, senior research analyst at Counterpoint Research, told Mint in January, that over 50% of Apple’s sales in India in the fourth quarter of 2020 India were driven by older iPhones. The iPhone SE(2020) accounted for 30% of its shipments, while the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR accounted for 27% and 14%, respectively. The iPhone 12 accounted for the rest.

Moving a part of its iPhone 12 production to India would also help the company avoid possible delays in the launch of the iPhone 13. Noted Apple analyst, Ming Chi Kuo, had earlier said the company will follow usual launch timelines for the iPhone 13. The next version is expected to launch globally around September this year.

