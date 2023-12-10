Apple to tap Indian auto, aerospace parts makers

NEW DELHI :Cupertino-based Apple, maker of the iPhone and iPad, is reaching out to several suppliers of automotive, aerospace and consumer electronics parts to explore possible supplier arrangements across multiple product categories, people aware of the matter told Mint. The tech giant wants to meaningfully enhance its production and sourcing activities from India. Apple is holding initial discussions with suppliers who can custom-design and manufacture parts and machinery for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), as well as those who currently act as contract manufacturers for several global firms, the people mentioned above added.