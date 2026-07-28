Apple topples Nvidia as world’s most valuable company: Why investors are betting on the iPhone giant now

Apple on Monday surpassed Nvidia to become the world’s most valuable company for the first time since April 2025.
NVIDIA has been the world’s most valuable company since June 2025, when it overtook Microsoft. Its market value also briefly crossed $5 trillion in October.
On Monday, Nvidia shares fell by 5%, leading the chipmaker's valuation to drop to $4.77 trillion as investors are growing concerned about the enormous spending required to build out AI infrastructure. The AI chip sector is under tremendous pressure in general. Meanwhile, Apple shares rose 1%, pushing its market value to $4.95 trillion, ahead of the company’s highly anticipated earnings on Thursday.
So far in 2026, Nvidia’s shares have only climbed 4% while Apple’s are up 24%.
Apple has outperformed the market, with investors rewarding the company for keeping AI spending under control and preferring to rent capacity rather than invest heavily in its own infrastructure.
On the other hand, investors are increasingly looking beyond Nvidia’s AI chips for the next winners of the AI boom. Currently, memory chipmakers and data centre companies such as Micron, SK Hynix, and Sandisk are attracting more attention as demand for AI infrastructure grows.
Apple will report fiscal third-quarter earnings on Thursday, during which the iPhone maker is expected to reveal, for the first time, some of the financial impacts of the AI-driven global memory chip shortage, which forced the company to raise Mac and iPad prices in June.
Nasdaq futures fell on Tuesday, mirroring a cautious mood across global markets toward AI chip stocks on concerns about hefty corporate spending and rising Chinese competition, ahead of earnings from some of the biggest companies on Wall Street.
Chip bellwethers such as Nvidia fell 1.1%, Micron slid 4.6% and Applied Materials lost 3.5% in premarket trading, while U.S.-listed shares of Taiwan's TSMC and Korea's SK Hynix fell 2.6% and 4%, respectively.
Global markets have become increasingly volatile this month as investors scrutinised the need for greater corporate spending on AI infrastructure, such as semiconductors, which underpinned strong gains in chip stocks in the previous quarter.
When AI hyperscalers Amazon.com, Meta, Apple and Microsoft report earnings later this week, investors will be keen to see if their investments, worth over several hundred billion dollars, are yielding returns. The reports are also expected to offer clues on the demand for chips and other AI infrastructure.