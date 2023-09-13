comScore
Apple TV+ debuts on Indian OTT aggregator Tata Play Binge

 2 min read 13 Sep 2023, 12:26 AM IST Lata Jha

Apple TV+ on Tata Play Binge can be accessed via mobile devices, smart TVs, desktops, laptops and tablets, web and Binge+ set top box, including Android and iOS devices

Apple TV+ is known for series such as Ted Lasso, Shrinking, Silo, Hijack, Foundation, Tehran, Servant, Platonic, Severance, The Morning Show, Bad Sisters, Slow Horses, Prehistoric Planet, and others
Apple TV+ is known for series such as Ted Lasso, Shrinking, Silo, Hijack, Foundation, Tehran, Servant, Platonic, Severance, The Morning Show, Bad Sisters, Slow Horses, Prehistoric Planet, and others

NEW DELHI : Direct-to-home (DTH) service provider Tata Play Ltd (earlier Tata Sky) on Tuesday added Apple TV+ on its over-the-top (OTT) aggregation service Tata Play Binge. This marks the American streaming video platform’s debut on any Indian aggregator, and its only second such tie-up worldwide.

Apple TV+ on Tata Play Binge can be accessed via mobile devices, smart TVs, desktops, laptops and tablets, web and Binge+ set top box, including Android and iOS devices. Tata Play Binge subscribers with the 399 premium pack offering international and English language content will be able to access Apple TV+.

“Aggregators like us are important to deliver reach for producers like Apple TV+ who may have discerning and high-quality content. This is their first sign-up in India and we hope it will help multiply reach for them," Harit Nagpal, managing director and chief executive, Tata Play told Mint. Binge has always seen great traction for international, English-language content, and is talking to several others for similar programming, Nagpal added.

Apple TV+ is known for series such as Ted Lasso, Shrinking, Silo, Hijack, Foundation, Tehran, Servant, Platonic, Severance, The Morning Show, Bad Sisters, Slow Horses, Prehistoric Planet and others, as well as Apple Original Films such as CODA; The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse; Ghosted and the recently premiered The Beanie Bubble.

New series titles coming soon to Apple TV+ include Lessons in Chemistry, starring and executive produced by Brie Larson; The Changeling, based on the book of the same name, starring and executive produced by LaKeith Stanfield; The Super Models, directed by Roger Ross Williams and Larissa Bills; alongside returning seasons of Foundation, The Morning Show, Invasion, The Afterparty, Swagger and Physical, among others.

“We couldn’t be more excited that Tata Play Binge subscribers in India will be able to enjoy series and movies on Apple TV…across all their devices, including the Tata Play Binge+ Set Top Box," Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice-president of Apple Entertainment Services & Beats said in a statement.

A number of emerging aggregator platforms have enabled reach for niche streaming services in India’s cluttered online video market.

Even though OTT video platforms have also been offered by telecom operators as a bundled service, the arrival of aggregators such as Prime Video Channels, Tata Play and Airtel XStream Premium bode well for the reach and subscriber base of platforms that may not be investing aggressively in distribution and marketing. Several of these OTT firms have said they are focusing on content as aggregators take care of product and user experience. With nearly 60 OTT platforms operating in India, it is tough for any single player to grab viewer attention, making the role of aggregators important, media industry experts point out.

According to a December report by media consulting firm Ormax, there are 119 million active paid OTT subscriptions in India, across 49 million paying (SVoD) audiences, which is an average of 2.4 subscriptions per paying audience member.

The Binge platform hosts national, regional and international apps across 13 languages including Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Jio Cinema, Hallmark, MX Player, Lionsgate Play, Aha, VROTT, Sun NXT, ReelDrama, Voot Kids, Chaupal, Namma Flix, Planet Marathi, manoramaMAX, Koode, Tarang Plus, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Curiosity Stream, EPIC ON, Travelxp, DocuBay and ShortsTV.

Lata Jha
Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
Updated: 13 Sep 2023, 12:26 AM IST
