Apple TV+ debuts on Indian OTT aggregator Tata Play Binge

Apple TV+ debuts on Indian OTT aggregator Tata Play Binge2 min read 13 Sep 2023, 12:26 AM IST
Apple TV+ on Tata Play Binge can be accessed via mobile devices, smart TVs, desktops, laptops and tablets, web and Binge+ set top box, including Android and iOS devices
NEW DELHI : Direct-to-home (DTH) service provider Tata Play Ltd (earlier Tata Sky) on Tuesday added Apple TV+ on its over-the-top (OTT) aggregation service Tata Play Binge. This marks the American streaming video platform’s debut on any Indian aggregator, and its only second such tie-up worldwide.