Apple TV+ to be now available on Tata Play Binge

New Delhi: Direct-to-home (DTH) company Tata Play (earlier Tata Sky) is building on offerings for its OTT aggregator platform Binge as it makes Apple TV+ now available for consumers in the country.

The integration that has just been completed is Apple TV+’s first with an aggregator service in India, and only second in the world. Apple TV+ on Tata Play Binge will be accessible across mobile devices, smart TVs, desktops, laptops and tablets, the Web, and Binge+ Set Top Box including Android and iOS devices. However, it will only be part of the Rs. 399 premium pack that offers international and English language content.

"Aggregators like us are important to deliver reach for producers like Apple TV+ who may have discerning and high-quality content. This is their first sign-up in India and we hope it will help multiply reach for them," Harit Nagpal, managing director and chief executive, Tata Play told Mint. The platform has historically seen great traction for international, English-language content and is in conversation with several other players for similar programming, Nagpal said.

