Apple, UK NGO partner to improve water management in India

Apple, UK NGO partner to improve water management in India2 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 12:54 PM IST
- Apple and Frank Water will use hydrological modelling, which uses software simulation to gauge water input, usage and wastage. This will be used to derive outcomes that will be subsequently offered to residents of the area, to prevent wastage of water, and improve consumption patterns
New Delhi: Apple Inc, in partnership with United Kingdom-headquartered non-government organization (NGO), Frank Water, said on Friday that it will help develop data and analytics-driven ways to better manage and conserve water in India.
