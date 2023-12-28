Apple under pressure to weaken political impact of iPhone hacking warnings: Reports
Centre has reportedly pressured Apple to weaken warnings about potential hacking attempts on iPhones.
Centre has pressured Apple in India to soften its message about potential hacking attempts on iPhones, a Washington Post report said recently. The move comes after several Opposition leaders and some journalists in October claimed that they had received emails from Apple warning them that state-sponsored attackers were potentially remotely trying to compromise the iPhones associated with their IDs.