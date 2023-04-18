Apple says ‘Hello Mumbai’ with its flagship BKC store today

Apple says ‘Hello Mumbai’ with its flagship BKC store today1 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 12:01 AM IST
Apple has unveiled its first store in India, Apple BKC, at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. The store spans more than 22,000 square feet over two levels and features a triangular handcrafted timber ceiling, made from 408 pieces of timber, forming 31 modules per tile with a total of 1,000 tiles. The store operates as a cross between a retail and a centre for education, with staff of 100 employees that speak 20 languages between them. The store's opening follows Apple's investments in manufacturing in India to reduce its dependence on its manufacturing partners in China.
Mumbai: Apple today pulled back the covers on its first store in India, Apple BKC, at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, in a special media preview ahead of its official launch for customers on 18 April. Unlike Apple resellers, which have thus far served Apple customers in India, the store represents the brand bringing its retail experience into the country, a blend of its portfolio of products, its famed service levels and its education sessions.