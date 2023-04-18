Apple says ‘Hello Mumbai’ with its flagship BKC store today

The defining characteristic of the store is a triangular handcrafted timber ceiling that extends beyond the glass walls to the underside of the exterior canopy. Each tile is made from 408 pieces of timber, forming 31 modules per tile with a total of 1,000 tiles that make up the ceiling, and each of over 450,000 individual timber elements in the Mumbai store were assembled in Delhi. In a nod to Apple’s sustainability initiatives, the store is designed to be one of the most energy-efficient Apple Retail locations across the world, with a dedicated solar array ensuring a claimed zero reliance on fossil fuels for store operations.