OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Apple urges security upgrade to iPhones, iPads
Apple said one of the vulnerabilities affects the 'kernel', the nerve centre of Apple's operating system. (AP)
Apple said one of the vulnerabilities affects the 'kernel', the nerve centre of Apple's operating system. (AP)

Apple urges security upgrade to iPhones, iPads

1 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2021, 05:58 AM IST PTI

  • Apple made the software upgrades available Tuesday, adding a rare note suggesting it was a serious threat
  • The upgrade is for several generations of devices, starting with the iPhone 6Apple

Cupertino: Apple is urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices to fix security flaws that might have been “actively exploited" by hackers.

Apple made the software upgrades available Tuesday, adding a rare note suggesting it was a serious threat.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Also Read | Battered infra dream awaits a new deal

The company credited anonymous researchers for pointing out the vulnerability but provided little details about the nature of the threat.

The company said one of the vulnerabilities affects the “kernel", the nerve centre of Apple's operating system, iOS. Two others affect WebKit, the web browser engine used by Safari and other apps.

The upgrade is for several generations of devices, starting with the iPhone 6.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout