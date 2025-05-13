Apple wants people to control devices with their thoughts

The first user of Neuralink’s implant has shown that he can move a cursor with his thoughts faster than some people can with a mouse. Its device, called the N1, captures much more brain data than Synchron’s because it has more than 1,000 electrodes picking up neural activity compared with the Stentrode’s 16. Also, the N1’s electrodes are implanted inside the brain rather than placed on top of it. The neural data picked up by its implant is converted into mouse clicks or keyboard strokes.