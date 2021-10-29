Apple warns of supply chain woes while Amazon faces increased labor costs

The pandemic-era pain has expanded to other industries beyond manufacturing as well, leaving stores and restaurants looking for workers and weighing price increases. McDonald’s Corp. is raising menu prices to keep pace with rapidly growing costs, with wages increasing 10% so far this year at its U.S. restaurants. Kraft Heinz Co. can’t keep up with demand for children’s meals and other flagship products and said that similar hurdles would remain in the coming months.

