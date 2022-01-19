Apple warns US Senators tech legislation will harm iPhone privacy of users

Apple said in the letter that the bills “erect very steep obstacles" for the company to instate new privacy controls. The company also said that the legislation would put its new App Tracking Transparency feature, which makes users approve whether apps can track them across other apps and websites, “in jeopardy." The feature has been criticized by Meta Platforms Inc. and other social media companies for hurting ad revenue, but Apple maintains that the mechanism has seen “overwhelmingly positive" feedback from users.