Apple weighs manufacturing in Indonesia amid diversification drive
SummaryApple will consider making some of its products in Indonesia, Chief Executive Tim Cook said, coming on the heels of a plan by the U.S. tech giant to ramp up investment in neighboring Vietnam.
