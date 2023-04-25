Apple wins antitrust case as US appeals court upholds lower court order

Apple wins antitrust case as US appeals court upholds lower court order1 min read . 03:25 AM IST
- The US Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the ruling of a lower court in a 2021 case that revolved around an antitrust lawsuit filed by Epic Games
An appeals court in the US on Monday upheld Apple's exclusive control over the distribution of iPhone apps.
The US Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the ruling of a lower court in a 2021 case that revolved around an antitrust lawsuit filed by Epic Games, the maker of Fortnite video game.
Apple hailed the appeals court decision, saying that the App Store “continues to promote competition, drive innovation, and expand opportunity".
The appeals court also said the trial court's order to Apple to change its behavior was appropriate because it would be too difficult to put a price on the damages the Apple's rule caused to Epic Games.
In the lawsuit Epic Games had alleged that Apple's App Store had turned into an illegal monopoly that stifles innovation and competition while generating billions of dollars in profit for the iPhone maker.
In a statement, Epic said that it lost on its antitrust claims, but said the trial court order “frees iOS developers to send consumers to the web to do business with them directly there. We're working on next steps."
App Store was launched in 2008, a year after the first iPhone went on sale.
App Store charges a commission of 15% to 30% from app developers on subscriptions and other digital transactions.
Apple shares on Monday closed slightly up at $165.33.
(With inputs from agencies.)