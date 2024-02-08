Apple wins lawsuit over compensation of CEO Tim Cook, other top executives. Details here
A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit accusing Apple of overpaying CEO Tim Cook and other executives by miscalculating the value of stock awards. The judge found that Apple described its pay methods accurately and that there was no proof of improper actions by the board of directors.
