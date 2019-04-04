New Delhi: Apple, in association with the HDFC Bank, has slashed the price of its flagship smartphone iPhone XR in India for a limited period that will be applicable from Friday.

The till-the-stock-last offer brings down the price of ₹76,900 iPhone XR (64GB) to ₹59,900 for non-HDFC customers and ₹53,900 (64GB variant) with special cash-back offer for HDFC customers, the company said on Thursday.

"This is not a price drop or change on MRP but a limited term promotional offer which starts Friday," it added.

The 128GB iPhone XR (original price ₹81,900) will cost ₹64,900 for non-HDFC customers and ₹58,400 for HDFC users.

The ₹91,900 256GB variant will cost ₹74,900 for non-HDFC customers and ₹67,400 for HDFC customers.

With all-screen glass and an aluminium design featuring 6.1-inch display which is touted as "the most advanced LCD in a smartphone," the iPhone XR houses A12 Bionic chip with next-generation "Neural Engine", which unlocks new experiences for immersive augmented reality (AR), games and photography.

The device has 12MP rear camera and 7MP front camera.

The iPhone XR is water resistant, with a rating of IP67, and protects against everyday spills including coffee, tea and soda.





This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.