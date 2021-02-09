Apple won’t struggle to find co-driver on car project

Apple won’t struggle to find co-driver on car project2 min read . 10:00 PM IST
Nissan signaled a willingness to partner with the iPhone maker on Tuesday, after Hyundai said it was no longer in talks
Many questions hang over Apple Inc.’s car project, but one thing is increasingly clear: The project won’t fail for lack of credible production partners.
Nissan is the latest car maker to signal its openness to a deal. As technology transforms the auto industry, “we need to take new initiatives" and “work with companies that are knowledgeable, with good experience, through partnership and collaboration," said Chief Executive Officer Makoto Uchida on Tuesday. This was in response to a question about his willingness to partner with Apple at a press conference to discuss the Japanese car maker’s quarterly results.
