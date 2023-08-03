Apple-Goldman Sachs high-yield savings account surpasses $10B in customer deposits1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST
Apple's high-yield savings account reaches $10 billion in deposits.
On Wednesday, Apple announced that its high-yield savings account, in collaboration with Goldman Sachs, has surpassed $10 billion in customer deposits. The account, which became available in April, allows Apple Card users to earn an annual percentage yield of 4.15 per cent on their savings.
