Apple-Goldman Sachs high-yield savings account surpasses $10B in customer deposits

Apple is expected to use a new technology called ‘low-injection pressure over-molding’ or ‘LIPO’ to shrink the border size on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models from 2.2 millimetres to 1.5 millimetres. The process was first used in the Apple Watch Series 7 in order to increase the display size and make borders thinner and is also eventually expected to make its way to iPad devices.