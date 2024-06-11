Apple’s AI evolution is not quite a revolution

Apple’s AI debut was always going to be a complicated one. Unlike peers that have already made forays into the technology, Apple generates the bulk of its business through sales of devices. And the company said Monday that many of its new AI features will be processed on-device, as opposed to relying on cloud-computing networks. That makes Apple’s hardware products a key part of its AI strategy. But those products very rarely make a debut at the company’s developer conferences, which typically are geared toward coming updates of the operating systems that power its devices. New iPhones—Apple’s most important product line—are typically unveiled in early September.