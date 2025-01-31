Apple’s AI moment is still a ways off

Apple shares gained a further 2% in after-hours trading Thursday, as the company’s outlook for the March quarter was roughly in line with Wall Street’s forecasts once accounting for the stronger dollar. But even if Apple benefits from advancements in AI efficiency, its hardware-centric business model means the main way it can get artificial intelligence in front of most of its users is to persuade them to spring for new devices that can handle it. A thinner and more feature-heavy iPhone 17 might help make that sale, but buyers of Apple’s pricey stock now have a long time to wait to find that out.