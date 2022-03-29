Apple’s best run since 2003 brings $3 trillion back in focus

Leading the charge in big technology stocks bouncing back after a dismal start to 2022, Apple has seen its earnings estimates being upgraded by 7.2% this year by analysts, much faster than other stocks in the Faang group. Shares have also managed to dodge a Nikkei report about production cuts, leaving the stock just 1% away from covering 2022 losses and 4.7% away from a $3 trillion market value.

