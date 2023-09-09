Apple’s China dependency spooks investors after ban
Aaron Tilley , Yoko Kubota , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 09 Sep 2023, 10:27 AM IST
SummaryThe iPhone maker has overcome several crises in China, but being dragged into a geopolitical fight could be its toughest yet
China’s move to limit Apple’s reach is a development that investors have feared for years, signaling that a once-untouchable partner in the country is now ensnared in rising tensions between the world’s two foremost superpowers.
