Apple's 'Far Out' fall event: What to expect

Th Apple launch event will be held virtually and streamed from Steve Jobs Theatre, Apple Park, California, the USA at 10:30PM IST. Apple fans can watch the launch event online on Apple TV, the official YouTube channel and the Apple website.
The technology giant, Apple’s would feature the unveiling of various devices along with the much awaited iPhone 14 today at 'Far Out' fall event. This event will be held virtually and streamed from Steve Jobs Theatre, Apple Park, California, the USA at 10:30PM IST. Apple fans can watch the launch event online on Apple TV, the official YouTube channel and the Apple website.
The fans of Apple all over the world expect the technology giant to launch plenty of products at its mega event. Apple has always utilised this platform to unveil new iPhones for the past decade. So, it is expected that Apple's Far Out event today will see the launch of its all new iPhone 14 series.
Along with iPhone 14 series, latest AirPods Pro, iPad Pro with M2 processor and other mixed reality headset are some of the much awaited gadgets of this year’s Apple launch.
Expected iPhone 14
The technology giant is all set to reveal the much awaited iPhone 14 series today. Reportedly, there will be no iPhone mini this time. Instead, the smartphone manufacturer can launch iPhone 14 Plus with a big 6.7-inch display.
Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series with four models which could be iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Moreover, the expected price of iPhone 14 in India could be ₹79,990, as per reports. Whereas, reportedly the price of iPhone Pro Max will cross ₹95,830.
Expected Apple Watch Series 8
The latest smartwatch from Apple is expected to come with only menial changes. The company can feature 41-45mm size options, and the S8 chipset for fast performances. Moreover, as per the reports, Apple intends to launch a higher-end ‘Apple Watch Pro’.
Expected AirPods Pro 2
The technology giant is anticipated to launch the second generation of AirPods Pro, according to MacRumors. Apple is expected to introduce a compact design with silicone ear tips and a stem.