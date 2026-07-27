Apple's India iPhone boom hits first speed bump in four years

Apple's iPhone shipments into India fell for the first time in more than four years as shortages of the iPhone 17 squeezed supplies to retailers, interrupting one of the company's fastest-growing markets despite resilient consumer demand.
A 17 July supply chain analysis by independent market research firm Counterpoint found that Apple's iPhone shipments in India fell 3% year-on-year in the April-June quarter, marking the first quarterly decline in nearly four years. Overall smartphone shipments to retail channels in India dropped 10% during the quarter, pushing Apple out of the country's top five smartphone brands for the period.
The setback comes as Apple is leaning increasingly on India as a growth market. On 30 April, Tim Cook, Apple's outgoing chief executive, said India's performance had left him "over the moon excited." At the same time, the company has so far shielded the iPhone—its biggest revenue driver—from price increases, although it has warned that may not last.