Apple’s India sales hit record $9 billion amid soaring iPhone demand

US-based big-tech giant Apple's India sales hit a record level of nearly $9 billion as of the financial year ended 2024-25, over the rising consumer demand for the company's flagship product, iPhone, in the Indian market, reported the news agency Bloomberg on Friday, 5 September 2025.

The agency report also highlighted that the rise in sales comes amid the technology major's plan to expand its retail footprint in the nation. However, the company has not responded to the agency's queries on the development.

How much did Apple's India sales rise? Apple's revenue from the Indian market jumped 13% to its current levels, compared to nearly $8 billion in the previous financial year, reported the news agency, citing a person aware of the development.

They also highlighted that iPhone sales were the major contributor to the rise in the company's India revenues, along with the rise in demand for MacBooks in the domestic market.

According to the agency report, the tech giant's achievement is also a major mark in the overall global mobile device market, which is witnessing flat sales worldwide.

Although India is a small market for Apple's overall business model, the company is investing in the nation, which has the potential to become a key market in the upcoming years.

Apple's China revenues gained 4.4% in the April-June quarter of 2025, marking the company's first rise in two years amid the competition to outrun the local rivals like Xiaomi Corp.

Apple's India expansion Apple is executing its plan to expand its retail operations in India. According to the agency report, the firm opened two new official outlets in Bengaluru and Pune earlier this week.

The company also plans to open a new official Apple outlet in Noida, part of Delhi NCR, and another store in Mumbai by early next year.

In 2023, Apple recognised the potential of its products in the Indian market, hence, the company decided to reshuffle its management and consolidate its India sales operations into its business.

In 2020, Apple launched its official online store in India, and later after recognising the potential in the Indian market, the company opened its first two official Apple stores in Mumbai's BKC and Delhi's Saket Select City Mall in 2023.

Cost of iPhones in India With the rising income amongst the nation's middle class, a research agency, Counterpoint Research, has observed how many Indians look at their flagship product — the iPhone — as a status symbol. The iPhone has captured 7% of the nation's smartphone market amid heavy competition from other brands, according to the Bloomberg report.

The higher tax in India has always made iPhones pricier in the nation, with the base iPhone 16 model selling for ₹79,900 ($906.39), compared to the $799 price tag in the United States.

The company has leveraged its offers, such as student discounts and trade-ins on older devices and partnerships with banks for credit card rebates, to boost sales of its devices in India.