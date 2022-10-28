Apple’s India sales hit record in September quarter

Analysts said that despite Apple’s growth, its overall market share in India is expected to remain in the 5% range for both PCs and smartphones. “Apple’s iPhone shipment in India reached around 4.8 million units in CY21, which was a rise of nearly 75% from CY20. Even as the company continues to register record revenues, it is important to note that the same comes off the back of a low volume base. But the company may not see a similar rise in India this year," Singh said.

