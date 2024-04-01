Apple's Indian ecosystem directly employs over 1,50,000 people after PLI scheme, says report
Apart from the 1,50,000 people employed directly, sources said that around 3,00,000 indirect jobs were also created through companies benefiting from the production-linked incentive scheme.
Apple has directly employed an estimated 1,50,000 people in its ecosystem in India since it participated in the country's production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for smartphones in August 2021, as per an Economic Times report.
