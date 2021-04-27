Apple’s privacy changes are poised to boost its ad products
- Under the iPhone maker’s new rules, advertisers will get more ad-performance data for ads bought through Apple than through third parties
The difference could eventually give Apple’s small but growing ad business an edge over rivals, ad executives and app makers say.
