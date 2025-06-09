Apple’s WWDC is here. Investors are still waiting on that AI promise.
Summary
The rollout of Apple’s new AI features was delayed last fall and on arrival it omitted the new Siri, for which Apple users are still waiting.
Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off Monday with muted expectations from Wall Street—and the risk of last year’s unfulfilled AI promises overshadowing the conference.
