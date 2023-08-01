comScore
Apple-supplier Foxconn to invest ₹4,100 crore for two factories in India

 2 min read 01 Aug 2023, 07:42 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

The location for these factories will be in Karnataka, but the exact location has not yet been revealed.

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by Foxconn Chairman Young Liu during the inauguration of Semicon India 2023, a national-level event focusing on the semiconductor industry, in Gandhinagar, Friday, July 28, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI)Premium
Foxconn Technology Group, the main supplier for Apple, has plans to invest nearly ( 4,100 crore) $500 million in the construction of two component factories in India, according to a report by Bloomberg News on July 31. The chosen location for these factories will be in the southern state of Karnataka. It is anticipated that at least one of these facilities will be dedicated to manufacturing Apple components, including those used in iPhones.

In March, Karnataka greenlit an investment of 8,000 crore ($972.88 million) by a Foxconn subsidiary, becoming the third southern Indian state, after Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, to welcome Foxconn's ventures.

Also Read: Foxconn unit plans to set up $200 million electronic components plant in Tamil Nadu: Report

The specific sites for the upcoming facilities in the state are still under consideration, and an official announcement is anticipated to be made this week.

As of now, neither Foxconn nor Apple has responded to Reuters' inquiries seeking comments.

Foxconn Industrial Internet has embarked on an investment initiative in India in a move to expand its investments beyond China. As part of this endeavor, the Taiwanese company has inked a significant deal with Tamil Nadu, committing to invest 1,600 crore in the establishment of a new electronic components manufacturing facility. 

Also Read: Foxconn releases its future plans for India

This project is expected to generate around 6,000 job opportunities for the local workforce. Foxconn Industrial Internet (FII) CEO Brand Cheng and several company representatives held a meeting with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and other government officials last week, as reported by Reuters, to discuss potential investment opportunities in the southern state.

During the meeting, FII presented a plan to invest an initial amount ranging from $180 million to $200 million in the proposed facility in Tamil Nadu, as per sources cited by Reuters. 

The FII facility will be situated in the Kancheepuram district, close to the state capital, Chennai, an unnamed source within the state government told Reuters.

(With agency inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 07:42 AM IST
