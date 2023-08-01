Foxconn Technology Group, the main supplier for Apple, has plans to invest nearly ( ₹4,100 crore) $500 million in the construction of two component factories in India, according to a report by Bloomberg News on July 31. The chosen location for these factories will be in the southern state of Karnataka. It is anticipated that at least one of these facilities will be dedicated to manufacturing Apple components, including those used in iPhones.

