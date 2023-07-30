‘We plan to double the pace of chip commercialization’6 min read 30 Jul 2023, 11:35 PM IST
Applied Materials Inc. plans to compress its research, development, and trial cycles of semiconductor production technologies by halving the current 10-15 year timeframe. The company will invest $400 million in a centre in Bengaluru and is looking to expand its partnerships and bring its global supplier network to India. Applied Materials also aims to increase its headcount in India by 33% to 10,000. The company is exploring government incentives under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme and Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronic Components and Semiconductors (SPECS).
New Delhi: Applied Materials Inc. is looking to compress its research, development and trial cycles of production technologies in semiconductor equipment by halving it from the current 10-15 years, following its $400 million investment to set up a centre in Whitefield, Bengaluru, Prabhu Raja, president, semiconductor products group, and Srinivas Satya, country president, Applied Materials.
