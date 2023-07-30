‘We plan to double the pace of chip commercialization’

New Delhi: Applied Materials Inc. is looking to compress its research, development and trial cycles of production technologies in semiconductor equipment by halving it from the current 10-15 years, following its $400 million investment to set up a centre in Whitefield, Bengaluru, Prabhu Raja, president, semiconductor products group, and Srinivas Satya, country president, Applied Materials.

In an interview, the executives reiterated the US company’s commitment to India as it explores incentives under the government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme and Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronic Components and Semiconductors (SPECS) instead of Semicon, as they align better with its objectives. Besides, it is also seeking to bring its global supplier network to establish India as the second largest base outside the US, and expand its existing partnerships. Applied Materials is also looking to grow its headcount in India by a third to 10,000. Edited excerpts:

In which areas will Applied Materials spend its $400 million investment in India?

Srinivas: Ours is an extremely R&D- intensive business. Globally, we spend $2.4 billion towards it, and a majority of it happens in India. So, we will continue to do it, as we need to expand our infrastructure to support R&D activities. So, a part of this investment will go toward R&D. We don’t have the numbers yet. We will also bring in more partners, because technology is getting more and more complex, and a single firm cannot do things like before. Our tool, it is made up of a combination of different critical technologies, such as robotics, vacuums, coatings, materials sciences and ceramics. So, a portion of our investment will go towards enabling collaborative R&D, such that if we bring in a supplier related to a certain technology, we will make sure we have the right hardware and infrastructure to do R&D for that particular sub-technology area fast. So, some of our capital investments will go towards that. Obviously, some part will also go for talent as we will need more talent in the region. We intend to be a part of talent development in the region.

Of the $400 million, how much is the government incentive?

Srinivas: We are already working with the government to finalize those support plans.

Which schemes of the government are you looking at for incentives?

Srinivas: SPECS and PLI. SPECS is the main policy for us. The government specifically tailored it for activities like R&D, and anything that is needed for electronics and semiconductor manufacturing, such as semiconductor capital equipment, or even for sub-suppliers. But considering what we plan to do out of this centre, there is scope for being considered under PLI as suppliers will be coming and they may have their own expansion plans around it.

How will the India centre be different from your other centres?

Prabhu: Every country is focusing on where chips are made. There’s a lot of growth opportunities, but it comes with lots of complexities and challenges. Our plan is to accelerate commercialization of real chips faster, that typically may take 10-15 years starting from scratch, or for university research to get into chips. We wish to make it 2x faster (cut by half). This innovation includes pulling customers, chip manufacturers, equipment companies, peers, suppliers and universities together. Our Santa Clara centre is focused on various kinds of innovations on equipment, in process technologies, and on how chips are made. It goes onto wafers. In India, parallelly, we wish to do innovation and commercialization of technology that goes into the equipment coupon. Our global and domestic suppliers will work out of one place, get access to our latest equipment and technologies. Besides, we will train lots of students for the next generation workforce.

How will you be prioritizing suppliers for relocation or to pursue your expansion plans? Will you be needing financial incentives from the Centre for them as well?

Prabhu: Certain things are really critical, and will create the bottlenecks if we don’t innovate fast. Many of them are global suppliers and they would partner with Applied Materials.

Srinivas: In our suppliers, you will see a mix of people: some are entirely new to India, some have looked at India before and experimented, while there will be a few who are well set up in India, maybe for other verticals.

How many suppliers will come in the first phase? What is the duration of this phase?

Srinivas: There’s been a lot of interest from many suppliers wanting to understand how it works. They’re also thinking about how this will help their success rate. If they get involved with us earlier with the right infrastructure, it’s will add value to them as well, if they can, instead of spending two years in R&D, to do it in a year with the highest success rate. There’s high interest from our extended supplier base, several of our global suppliers as well as people from India, who may be part of our current supply chain.

They also want to understand how they can use it to come up the learning curve to develop products for the semiconductor equipment value chain. So, we made our prioritization list, we will be starting to work with them even with our current infrastructure. They are not going to wait for the new centre to be built.

There’s a concern of chip glut in the global markets. Can it throw your plans off track in any way?

Prabhu: The number of semiconductor is going to grow, no matter what. One, the number of devices we’re using will continue to grow. Two, we are generating tons and tons of data. All the data will need to be stored, processed and analyzed. So you need the mature nodes and the cloud, high and compute, both will grow. Three, importantly, the clean energy transformation plays an even bigger role which people don’t realize.

An electric car has more than 7,000 chips. And what is also not visible other than electric cars is the windmill or solar cells: $4,000 to $5,000 worth of chips are being used in clean energy transformers. That’s why all customers are starting fabs today. The trend won’t be linear. We’re at $500 billion market today. It took us 50-60 years to get to it. Now it is projected to be another $500 billion by 2030.

What is your team expansion plan for India?

Prabhu: We have nearly 7,500 people. We’ve been growing 15-20% most years. Given the growth trajectory, for the centre itself, 500 specialized roles are to be created as we invest, and there will be a 5x multiplier effect, and 2,500 more roles are to be created.