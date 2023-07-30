‘We plan to double the pace of chip commercialization’

Srinivas: Ours is an extremely R&D- intensive business. Globally, we spend $2.4 billion towards it, and a majority of it happens in India. So, we will continue to do it, as we need to expand our infrastructure to support R&D activities. So, a part of this investment will go toward R&D. We don’t have the numbers yet. We will also bring in more partners, because technology is getting more and more complex, and a single firm cannot do things like before. Our tool, it is made up of a combination of different critical technologies, such as robotics, vacuums, coatings, materials sciences and ceramics. So, a portion of our investment will go towards enabling collaborative R&D, such that if we bring in a supplier related to a certain technology, we will make sure we have the right hardware and infrastructure to do R&D for that particular sub-technology area fast. So, some of our capital investments will go towards that. Obviously, some part will also go for talent as we will need more talent in the region. We intend to be a part of talent development in the region.