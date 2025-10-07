AppLovin under SEC scrutiny for data collection practices: From whistle-blower complaint to targeted ads, what we know

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (US SEC) is investigating AppLovin over its data-collection practices, according to a Bloomberg report citing sources.

They added that the SEC is probing allegations that the mobile advertising tech company violated platform partners’ service agreements in order to push more targeted ads to consumers.

SEC probe on: What we know… The probe is reportedly being conducted by SEC enforcement officials assigned to cyber and emerging technologies, it said.

“During the shutdown, the SEC’s public affairs office is not able to respond to many inquiries from the press,” the regulator agency told Bloomberg by email.

Notably, SEC probes don’t always result in enforcement actions by the regulator. Companies and officials coucould only be subject to fines for violations, as per the report.

What has AppLovin said? Responding to BB via email, AppLovin declined to comment, saying it generally doesn’t speak on potential regulatory matters.

“We regularly engage with regulators and if we get inquiries we address them in the ordinary course. Material developments, if any, would be disclosed through the appropriate public channels.”

However, in a blog in March, AppLovin Chief Executive Officer Adam Foroughi said that the short reports were “littered with inaccuracies” and denied creating “alternative accurate and persistent identifiers, typically called device fingerprints,” in a blog post in March.

AppLovin also said in late March that it had hired A-list litigator Alex Spiro of law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan to conduct an “independent review and investigation into recent short report activity.” The company said by email Monday that Spiro was brought in specifically to investigate the provenance of the short reports and why “clearly false reports” were published, adding that “the work continues.”

What are the developments so far? The sources said that the SEC is responding to a whistleblower complaint filed earlier this year, and multiple short-seller reports published in the past several months.

At present, the regulator hasn’t accused AppLovin or its officials of wrongdoing, and it wasn’t clear how advanced the review was.

Prior to the SEC probes, reports from Fuzzy Panda and Muddy Waters accused AppLovin of abusing its position within the mobile advertising ecosystem to harvest proprietary identifiers from other platforms in an unauthorized manner to track users across different websites and apps and retarget them with advertising.

This so-called fingerprinting is prohibited by Apple’s App Store and was barred by Google until a February policy change, the report added. Amazon, Google and Meta are AppLovin's platform partners.

There is no confirmation yet which partner relationships the SEC is scrutinising, but the repprt suggested their conduct ia under investigation. AppLovin helps mobile app developers find users and sell advertising in their apps. The company has nearly doubled its market valuation to more than $226 billion in 2025, and was added to the S&P 500 Index in September.

